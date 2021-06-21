Dozens of journalists from international and Iranian networks waited for him. Ebrahim Raisi assured in his first press conference as president-elect that his foreign policy does not begin or will be limited by the 2015 nuclear agreement. The politician blamed the United States and the European Union for violating and breaching the treaty, for which he asked that the sanctions against the Islamic Republic be “lifted and verified by Tehran.”

With the photographs of Ayatollahs Khomeini and Khamenei behind him, the current president-elect of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, received the local and international press this Monday, June 21 in Tehran. In accordance with his electoral victory last Friday, the 60-year-old cleric affirmed that his government will support “any negotiation that benefits national interests.”

His words served as the basis for predicting what the international stance of this ultra-conservative politician, with a hard line and critical gaze towards the West, will be like once he takes over from Hasan Rohani next August.

“Our people have shown that they resist various pressures and must know that the foreign policy of our administration does not begin with the 2015 Iran Nuclear Agreement and will not be limited to it either. We will see the interaction with the world as an expansive and balanced interaction in politics. outside, “Raisi told the media, while flatly rejecting the possibility of meeting with the president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Iran’s question with the West: the nuclear deal

The Iran nuclear agreement was signed during Hasan Rohani’s first term, when Barack Obama was president in the United States. In addition, other nations such as Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom signed it. The purpose of the treaty was to closely monitor Iran’s nuclear production and keep its uranium enrichment at bay; in return, the heavy sanctions that had suffocated its economy would be lifted.

But the Accord suffered a setback. It happened when Donald Trump decided to abandon him in 2018, as a pretext to punish Iran again with more sanctions. An inflection in the diplomacy of the Islamic nation with the West that has hardly been remedied in the current negotiations in Vienna, after the arrival of Joe Biden to power.

So Raisi was blunt in his position. He said that the United States violated the Agreement and that the three signatory nations of Europe failed to comply with the agreement. Therefore, the politician stressed that the current negotiations that have been carried out since April should serve to offer “results for the Iranian people and to overcome sanctions” and cannot be “wear and tear.”

Ebrahim Raisi’s supporters hold up his portrait and roses during a rally celebrating his victory in the presidential elections in Tehran, Iran, on June 19, 2021. © Majid Asgaripour / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS

His statements alluded to the strong economic recession that Iran has suffered for several years and that led its population to demonstrate en masse in the 2019 protests. “We will not tie the economic situation and the conditions of the people to these negotiations (…) We will be results-oriented and there has to be a benefit to the Iranian people, “Raisi stressed.

However, despite the speech, Iranian and Western experts consider it unlikely that his rise to power will alter Iran’s negotiating stance to reactivate the nuclear pact with the United States. According to them, the final word in these matters has always been had by Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who was also the guarantor in 2015 for the Agreement to be concluded.

Currently, Iran is accused of having exceeded the limits in uranium enrichment, a key point to keep the country away from the production of the atomic bomb. However, Tehran has denied for months any ambition to develop potential nuclear weapons.

With EFE and Reuters