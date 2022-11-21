The latest trends in the publishing world also come from social networks: this is what the annual Book report by Rakuten Kobo, an ebook platform and digital book readers, reveals. Also this year, reading, especially digital reading, has played a leading role in the daily life of Italians. After a significant increase in readers since the pandemic, the trend continues to grow strongly this year too. In fact, 2022 was an important year for books and audiobooks: the total time dedicated to reading by Italians reached the equivalent of 1800 years, recording an average increase of 62% compared to the previous year. And if we were to combine digital reading and listening, we would reach a total of 982 million minutes.

“The past two years have been a wild ride for both readers and bookstores. In 2022, Covid restrictions eased, readers started leaving their homes again, and Kobo, as a digital bookstore, has seen some interesting changes and new trends in reading behavior globally,” said Michael Tamblyn, CEO of Rakuten Kobo. If we analyze the moments of the day when we read the most, the situation varies according to the area of ​​Italy where we live. In Padua and Turin we read more at tea time (4-5pm), in Rome and Florence we prefer aperitif hours (7-8pm), and in Milan, Genoa and Treviso the favorite time is after dinner, before to go to sleep (22-23). According to the Kobo Book Report 2022, social media, and particularly TikTok, have also played a central role in the development of trends and the growth of Kobo sales. The platform most used by GenZ continues to conquer the publishing industry: the advice of influencers on the platform, in fact, drives reading trends in Italy. This is the ranking of the ten best-selling ebooks in Italy this year: