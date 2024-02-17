Of Ruggiero Corcella

The results of an observational study by Doctors Without Borders have been published in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. Interview with epidemiologist Rebecca Coulborn of MSF: No new epidemic, but even just one case is enough to declare it

Ten years after the worst Ebola epidemic in history, which hit three West African countries causing more than 11,300 deaths, an observational study conducted by Epicentre, the medical and epidemiological research center of Doctors Without Borders (MSF), shows that the Vaccination against Ebola can halve the mortality rate. The results of the study published on The Lancet Infectious Diseases highlight that the mortality rate among unvaccinated patients was high 56% versus 25% of those who had received the vaccine.

The situation today What is the situation today on the epidemiological front? As far as we know, there is no ongoing Ebola epidemic – he replies Rebecca Coulborn, epidemiologist at the MSF Epicentre center — . The most recent one was in Uganda, which was declared closed on January 11, 2023. For your information, it only takes one case to declare an epidemic. Historically, we had little more than palliative care to offer patients. We now have new therapies and vaccines against the deadliest strain of Ebola. These are important steps for public health preparedness and response. These tools can significantly improve the health of populations affected by Ebola, both preventing the disease completely and, if infected, decreasing the risk of serious forms of Ebola disease, including death. It is important that all countries at risk of Ebola have access to these life-saving tools.

How the vaccine works This study, carried out in collaboration with the National Institute of Biomedical Research (INRB) and the Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), analyzes data collected during the tenth Ebola epidemic in DRC out of 2,279 confirmed Ebola cases admitted to a health facility between July 27, 2018 and April 27, 2020 and refers to all patients, regardless of gender and age. The study, funded by MSF, focuses on the rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP vaccinethe only vaccine against Ebola recommended during epidemics by the World Health Organization. (WHO). See also Should vegetables be eaten raw or cooked? The ranking on which are the best methods to follow

Being pre-qualified by WHO means that a vaccine has met specific global standards of quality, safety and efficacy/performance . – explains Rebecca Coulborn -. WHO pre-qualification is a regulatory process that is usually followed by individual countries authorizing/registering a new vaccine in their countries rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP (Ervebo, Merck & Co, Rahway, NJ, USA) pre-qualified status by WHO in November 2019. Johnson & Johnson's Ebola vaccine, Zabdeno (Ad26.ZEBOV) and Mvabea (MVABN-Filo), pre-qualified by WHO in April 2021.

Ring vaccination Developed to be administered in a single dosethe rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP vaccine recommended primarily for ring vaccination of people at high risk of exposure during epidemics. This strategy involves vaccinating contacts (people who have had contact with an individual infected with the Ebola virus), contacts of contacts, healthcare workers and frontline workers.

A phase 3 clinical trial conducted in Guinea demonstrated that the rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP vaccine significantly protects against Ebola1 virus infection. However, some people, despite having been vaccinated for more than 10 days, a period considered sufficient to develop immunity, were still infected by the Ebola virus during the tenth epidemic in the DRC. This underlines the importance of evaluating not only the effectiveness of the vaccine against the infection, but also its impact on mortality.

The vaccine also works if administered after infection However, the impact of the vaccine on mortality during an epidemic it had not yet been evaluated, although during the tenth Ebola epidemic in the DRC it emerged that some people became infected with Ebola despite having been vaccinated for more than 10 days, the period considered sufficient to develop immunity. While the goal remains to vaccinate people as early as possible during epidemics, i.e. before exposure to the Ebola virus, the results of the MSF Epicenter study show that the vaccine Mortality is significantly reduced even when administered late , that is, after exposure to the virus. Furthermore, the study found no antagonistic effect between vaccination and Ebola treatment. See also Longevity: the benefits of climbing stairs within everyone's reach. Here because

Vaccination after contact with a person infected with the Ebola virus, even if administered shortly before the onset of symptoms, still confers significant protection against death, he says. Rebecca Coulborn. The reduced risk of death from vaccination is in addition to the risk reduction from Ebola-specific treatment, regardless of the delay before treatment. This study provides further evidence of the importance of vaccination against Ebola during epidemics, which occur regularly in Sub-Saharan Africa. These are often caused by the Ebola Zaire virus, which causes high mortality. The next step – adds the epidemiologist – would be to evaluate vaccination and preventive treatment for people who we know have had a high-risk exposure, meaning they have a very high chance of developing the disease.

Since 2019, two vaccines have obtained prequalification by the WHO against this strain: rVSVΔG-ZEBOV-GP and Ad26.ZEBOV/MVA-BN-Filo. In addition to the direct benefits, our results allow us to consider a possible combination of vaccination by treating patients who have been in direct contact with confirmed Ebola cases to reduce the risk of illness and death, he says Etienne Gignouxdirector of the Epidemiology and training department at Epicentre.

What is the Ebola virus Ebola was discovered in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of Congo (RDC). There are several variants of the disease, with the Zaire species being the most common in the last decade. The most recent epidemics have particularly affected the Democratic Republic of Congo (the twelfth epidemic in 2021) and Uganda (2019 and 2022). During the Ebola epidemic in West Africa (Liberia, Guinea and Sierra Leone) in 2014 there were28,646 people were infected. See also How the brain manages to make us formidable readers in a short time

Around a third of all patients were admitted to an MSF health centre, where 2,478 people were rescued. MSF has been on the front line since the first days of the epidemic and at the peak of the spread it employed up to 4,000 national and 325 international workers, of which over 70 were Italian. Afterwards, he started projects dedicated to survivors and today continues to provide services to support healthcare systems devastated by the epidemic

Treatments and new vaccines under study How many people have been vaccinated so far? Are there new campaigns planned? Regarding the number of people vaccinated, we don't have the answer. There are several other Ebola vaccines under study, including those that aim to protect against other strains of the Ebola virus and other viral hemorrhagic fevers. Continuing research is critical to protecting at-risk populations. As for resources other than vaccines, we also have two treatments that have proven to be the most effective against Ebola virus disease: mAb114 (i.e., ansuvimab-zyk; Ebanga, Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, Miami, FL, United States of America) and REGN-EB3 (i.e., atoltivimab, maftivimab, and odesivimab; Inmazeb, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Tarrytown, NY, USA).

In terms of other things we can offer, there's that too supportive care provided to patients (for example, treatments that are not specific to Ebola, such as malaria treatment for those who are also infected with malaria). And there is also a increasing use of decentralized models of care (for example, bringing testing and treatment closer to where the population lives, rather than having Ebola health facilities further away from the population, centralized in larger cities), concludes the epidemiologist.

Corriere della Sera also on Whatsapp. sufficient click here to subscribe to the channel and always be updated.