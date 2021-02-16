The Ebola virus, that hits Guinea again, a country in “epidemic situation” after three deaths, is a murderer who has taken more than 15,000 lives since 1976.

The Ebola virus was first identified in 1976 in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC, then Zaire). It is a virus of the filoviridae family (filovirus). Its name comes from a river in the north of the country, near where the first epidemic broke out.

Since then, five “subtypes” of Ebola virus have been identified: Zaire, Sudan, Bundibugyo, Reston, and Tai Forest. The first three have caused serious epidemics on the African continent.

The virus circulates among fruit bats, considered the natural host of Ebola, but do not develop the disease.

Other mammals like the great apes, the antelope or the porcupine they can be carriers and then pass it on to people.

During an epidemic, Ebola is transmitted between humans through close, direct contact. A healthy person is infected by the “body fluids” of a sick person: blood, vomit, feces …

Unlike the flu, this virus not airborne. Therefore, Ebola is less contagious than many other viral diseases.

But this virus is terrifying because of the high death rate: around 50% and up to 90% in the case of some epidemics, according to WHO.

After an incubation period of 2 to 21 days (about five days on average), Ebola manifests with a sudden fever, weakness, muscle and joint pain, headache and throat pain and, in some cases, bleeding.

The survivors usually drag aftermath: arthritis, vision and hearing problems and inflammation of the eyes.

A first vaccine, made by the US group Merck Shape and Dohme, proved to be highly protective against the virus, according to a trial carried out in Guinea in 2015.

The WHO prequalified this vaccine in November 2019 to be homologated. Were administered more than 300,000 doses in a targeted vaccination campaign during the last epidemic in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

A second experimental vaccine, from the US Johnson & Johnson laboratories, was introduced in October 2019 preventively in areas where the virus is absent, and more than 20,000 people were vaccinated.

The worst epidemic in history emerged in southern Guinea in December 2013 and it spread to neighboring West African countries.

It caused more than 11,300 deaths of the almost 29,000 registered cases, according to the WHO, which declared that the epidemic ended in March 2016. More than 99% of the victims were registered in Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea.

The tenth epidemic began on August 1, 2018 in North Kivu province. The WHO declared it a health emergency of international scope in July 2019, when it threatened neighboring countries.

The country’s authorities proclaimed the end of this epidemic, the second most serious in Africa (with about 2,280 deaths) after that of 2013-2016, in June 2020.

Without any link to this epidemic, an eleventh Ebola fever epidemic broke out in June 2020 in the province of Équateur. The country ended it on November 18 (55 dead).

The Democratic Republic of the Congo announced on February 7 an outbreak of the disease in the east, where the WHO sent a team of epidemiologists after the death of a woman.

One week later, on the 14th, Guinea announced that he was again “in an epidemic situation”, after the appearance in the southeast of the country of seven cases, three of them fatal, was confirmed. They are the first deaths from the disease since 2016 in Guinea.

The WHO will deploy means “rapidly”, such as doses of vaccines, to help Guinea.

Source: AFP

