Several positive cases of Ebola disease have been confirmed in south-eastern Guinea. According to authorities, seven people have been tested and at least three have died. This is the first resurgence of the disease in West Africa, where the worst epidemic of the virus started. An emergency meeting took place on the morning of Sunday, February 14, in Canakry. The Guinean health agency, accompanied by a team from the World Health Organization (WHO), took stock of the situation.

The Ebola virus is hitting the country again, five years after being eradicated. Among the seven cases identified, there are four men and three women, as specified by the director of the Guinean health agency. A week ago, it was in the Democratic Republic of Congo that the disease reappeared, killing one. The area is now isolated, and disinfected. 45 years ago, it was here that a disease “of strange causes” appeared. The Ebola virus was then identified, and has spread terror in Africa several times since.