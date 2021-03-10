The appearance of a new Ebola outbreak in Guinea has set off all alarms in West Africa. The previous outbreak, which occurred between 2014 and 2015 and affected Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea, was the deadliest in the world, also started in Guinea and killed more than 11,300 people, including more than 500 health workers. .

But seven years later the countries of the West African region are in a very different situation.

Liberia and Sierra Leone have already mobilized and activated their national response plans, a clear indication that there is political will to curb the contagion.

The countries of the region also have the experience of the past, as well as new tools to contain the disease. They have experienced staff and, in addition, laboratory systems are more developed and regional organizations, such as the Mano River Union (a regional economic and security organization) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) , they are more forward-looking.

For example, in 2018, at a planning meeting in Freetown, Sierra Leone, the device to control cross-border transmission was prepared. Thus, a WhatsApp platform was developed that offered monitoring of outbreaks in real time. This system is now operational and is being used to update information on Guinea.

I am an infectious disease expert and have led response teams in past Ebola outbreaks. A fundamental lesson that I have learned from the past is that the success of a control strategy does not lie in the information that the experts have, but in the subtle questions that are not answered. I learned that from negative experiences.

I will cite a specific incident. In early August 2014, I met with the WHO representative in Liberia. He asked me about the situation in West Point, the largest neighborhood in Liberia, located in Monrovia. I replied, sure of myself, that the situation was very calm and that no infections were occurring, despite the fact that at that very moment there were active Ebola transmissions in that area and even secret burials were taking place. In the end, the West Point cases skyrocketed.

That is why it is very important that we continue to investigate and do not take anything for granted. I have compiled a number of key questions that everyone who conducts surveillance and contact tracing needs to answer.

How long was the first case sick before dying?



Answering this question is essential so that neighboring countries can trace the possible occasions in which a sick person or one of their contacts may have crossed the border. Many cases spread in this way during the 2014 and 2015 outbreak and large numbers of people changed countries to escape the outbreak or in search of help.

Ebola doesn’t kill in a single day. This virus has an incubation period of between 2 and 21 days. People get progressively worse as the virus multiplies in their bodies. Studies of the previous outbreak in Guinea indicated that an average of eight days elapsed from onset of symptoms to death.

Keeping a timeline is crucial to understanding to whom the infected might have transmitted the virus.

What was the source of infection? How did you get infected?



This question helps surveillance teams to identify whether a person is the source of the transmissions, and to trace their contacts. Not knowing this information means that the source of infection is out there and there could be multiple cases around.

We know that Ebola is transmitted from human to human through direct contact, fluids, bodies, and contaminated materials from an infected person.

What strain of Ebola are we dealing with?



There are vaccines available for the Zaire strain of Ebola, but not for the others. Some reports I have received indicate that the current outbreak in Guinea is due to the Zaire strain.

How many contacts have infected people had?



Finding 100% of the contacts is crucial, as losing just one can cause a new outbreak. This will require tracking your movements, interviewing family and friends, and determining where you may have sought treatment. This is where complex contact tracing detective work comes in.

In the recent Guinea outbreak, some infected people attended a nurse’s funeral. Knowing this is vital as it allows you to map the potential spread of the disease.

In this case, the fact that it was a funeral and that it was a nurse indicates that it is a widespread event.

Funerals are often attended by relatives who may have traveled long distances to get there and even come from other countries. By starting from this base, neighboring countries can take action and be on the alert. In 2016, border controls worked, as we were able to detect positive cases that had escaped from Guinea to seek refuge with their relatives in Liberia.

What movements did the contagious person make?



This matter is very important to understand with whom the infected person could have been in contact. For example, in 2014, a transmitter from Guinea crossed the border into Sierra Leone seeking care from a traditional healer from his ethnic group. This set the stage for the largest outbreak in Sierra Leone, which later spread to Liberia.

A map should be made that examines all possible movements and transmissions. This includes hospitals, clinics, and traditional healers. If the first transmitter took public transport, it is necessary to record the vehicles and movements of the other passengers.

In Liberia, we work with transport unions, visit hospitals, and carefully review patient records. We work with riders to reconstruct these complex transmission maps and determine the total number of contacts, the location and their health status to slow down the transmission chain.

Until each and every one of these complex questions is answered, neighboring countries should take action assuming there are cases in their countries. There is already an alert for a suspected case in Liberia that arrived from Guinea.

Next steps



The governments of the region must remain alert. Every effort must be made to ensure that Ebola does not enter densely populated areas.

There must be permanent vigilance, especially in border cities. Symptoms that surveillance teams should watch for include fever, headache, joint pain, and red eyes.

Surveillance must also take into account the ethnic groups to which the patients belong. It is better to be aware of all potential cases than to risk losing one.

It is also necessary to visit all the hospitals and clinics in the border cities, as well as to thoroughly analyze the patient records.

All medicines and vaccines that can treat the disease must be ready for use quickly.

And finally, Ebola begins and ends in the community. It is essential to activate, educate and train communities to report when they see any shadow of the disease.

This article has been published in ‘The Convertation’.