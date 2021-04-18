ofAstrid Theil shut down

WHO Emergency Director Michael Ryan urged governments around the world to act quickly. This is the only way to fight the corona pandemic.

Geneva – More than a year ago, World Health Organization (WHO) Emergency Director Michael Ryan appealed to governments around the world. His statement was clear: when it comes to containing the corona pandemic, rapid political action is essential. “Be quick. Do not regret anything. You have to go ahead. The virus will catch up with you if you don’t act quickly, ”he said in March 2020.

These clear words seem more relevant than ever. The third wave of the pandemic is driving the number of infections up again worldwide. The EU and the German federal government are currently being criticized for waiting too long to take the necessary steps to combat the corona pandemic.

WHO expert with clear words: “Speed ​​beats precision”

Michael Ryan is considered a leading expert on the Ebola pandemic and bases his appeal on his experience in this context. Based on the experience with Ebola, one has learned that one has to react quickly. It is also particularly important to pay attention to all areas of public life. These two rules also apply in the corona pandemic.

In his opinion, it is much more important to act quickly than to look for the perfect solution: “Perfection is the enemy of optimal action when it comes to crisis management. Speed ​​beats precision, ”he said at a press conference last year.

Corona crisis: fear of making mistakes is especially dangerous

“The problem in our society right now is that everyone is afraid of making a mistake. Everyone is afraid of the consequences, ”said Ryan. This statement has lost none of its topicality. Especially in the third wave of the pandemic *, governments around the world are sometimes very hesitant and contradictory.

In any case, according to Ryan, the biggest mistake is to do nothing. It is fatal to let yourself be paralyzed by the fear of making the wrong decision. “I think this is the biggest lesson I learned from the Ebola pandemic,” said the emergency director. It is still unclear to what extent these warning words from the experts will be taken into account and implemented a year later. (at) *Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA