Ebola | Four people died of the Ebola virus in the Republic of Guinea, the first Ebola deaths since 2016

The authorities of the Republic of Guinea are very concerned about the new cases, as some 11,300 people died in the Ebola epidemic in West Africa between 2013 and 2016. The epidemic began in Guinea at the time.

According to authorities, the infections spread in early February at the funeral of a nurse who died of Ebola.

World the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Sunday that it has been notified of two suspected cases of Ebola in Guinea. Director General of the Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Tweetthat case testing with tests is underway.

The leading health authority of the Republic of Guinea Sakoba Keitan according to the deaths have been reported in the southeastern part of the country in the Nzerekore region. Speaking to local media, Keita said eight people attending the nurses ’funeral developed symptoms of infection. Three of them have died and four are in hospital.

One of the infected fled, but was found and taken to hospital in the country’s capital, Conakry, Keita said. He later confirmed his comments to the news agency AFP, but did not provide further information.

The Republic of Guinea has a population of about 12 million.

Ebola has a severe bleeding fever. Department of Health and Welfare (THL) by on average, half of those infected die.

Ebola occurs as epidemics, especially in the vicinity of tropical rainforests in African countries, THL says. The fruit species is considered to be the host species of ebolavirus. Ebola infects the body secretions of a sick or dead person in direct contact. It can also be caught in direct contact with certain wildlife.

The WHO has taken all cases since 2016 with seriousness.

In recent years, Ebola epidemics have been seen, especially in the Democratic Republic of Congo. During the last wave of infection, which lasted six months, 130 cases of Ebola were detected in the country. 55 people died. In recent days, new Ebola infections have been reported again.

Vaccinations have been used to control infections.