The Congolese doctor is on the American magazine “Time” list of the 100 most influential personalities of 2020.

The Congolese virologist, Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, little known to the general public, appears on American magazine list Time of the 100 most influential people of 2020. His brief portrait is signed by another Congolese doctor, Dr Mukwege, Nobel Peace Prize winner. He presents it as a “treasure for the world”. Back on the career of Professor Muyembe who has spent his entire career in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

At 78, Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum devoted more than half of his life to epidemics. After studying in Kinshasa, the young Congolese doctor, son of farmers, specialized in virology at the University of Louvin in Belgium and carried out his first research on mice, in the laboratory.

Back home in the 70s, another career awaits him. Here, no laboratory or animals, but successive epidemics: cholera, meningitis and then a “mysterious” disease which struck the isolated village of Yambuku in the North in 1976. Dr. Muyembe is in direct contact with the virus and its victims.

We worked with bare hands, we did not have any protective clothing. (…) If I hadn’t washed my hands, I would have diedProf. Jean-Jacques Muyembe-Tamfum, co-discoverer of Ebolain the WHO Bulletin in December 2018

To understand what is happening, Dr Muyembe multiplies the samples without much success. He then returned urgently to the capital of the DRC Kinshasa, accompanied by a feverish Belgian nurse. He sends a blood sample from the sick nun in a makeshift cooler to the Institute of Tropical Medicine in Antwerp in Belgium, where Dr Peter Piot worked. This is how the Belgian researcher isolated for the first time the virus called Ebola, from the name of the river near the village where the disease appeared.

Since then, the Ebola epidemics have punctuated the life of the Congolese virologist, “pioneer of new containment techniques for the devastating virus “, as underlined by Dr. Mukwege who salutes his dedication and perseverance.

Dr Muyembe gives hope to the most vulnerable. He is one of the exceptional men who advance science and truly make a differenceDenis Mukwege, Congolese gynecologist and Nobel Peace Prize winnerto Time magazine

In 2020, in addition to Ebola, Dr Muyembe is called upon to lead the response against the Covid-19 which is hitting his country like the rest of the world. With his long experience in the field, the virologist relies on early detection, local information and community involvement, as he said in an interview with the World Bank. No more question for him of letting a virus decimate an entire village. Above all, Dr Muyembe fights against disinformation, fear and public mistrust.

But transparency sometimes has its limits. His remarks in favor of clinical trials in Congo of a vaccine against Covid-19 sow confusion. Professor Muyembe refuses any controversy and devotes himself to the essential: overcoming Ebola and Covid-19. Winner of several international awards (Merieux Prize in France, Price Hideyo Noguchi in Japan), the Congolese virologist has spent his entire career in the DRC.

He pleads for the equipment of laboratories and research centers in Africa to stop the danger in time.