The UAE has dazzled the world, as it celebrates the opening of the “Expo Dubai 2020”, which is the first time that the exhibition is held in the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia, with the participation of 192 countries, and aims to attract 25 million visitors to the “Pearl of the Gulf” within six months, after it won Dubai took that honor in 2013 in Paris, after an unequal competition with the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.

And because that creativity and dazzle is not new to a country that only recognizes the number one, this situation must be reflected on the national team, which was far from the level of ambition and aspirations, in the first two rounds against Lebanon and Syria, and its score stopped at only two points out of six, while His next rival, Iran, achieved the “full mark” by defeating Syria and Iraq.

×××

Next Thursday’s confrontation between “Al-Abyad” and his Iranian counterpart will be a pivotal station for the UAE team. Either he corrects his situation and achieves his first victory, to be a starting point for the remaining rounds, or matters worsen, his position worsens, and he becomes outside the accounts.

×××

The Arab-Arab confrontation between Egypt and Libya next Friday, will be over a hot tin. The Libyan team leads the group at the expense of Egypt, Angola and Gabon, and realizes that the Cairo match is not as easy as it was, compared to the circumstances the Egyptian team is going through, which overthrew its national coach Hossam El-Badri, and contracted with Portuguese Carlos Queiroz, who led the Iranian national team twice to the World Cup finals, not to mention his experiences with Manchester United, Real Madrid, South Africa, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, and seeks to invest those accumulated experiences to improve the image of the Egyptian team, which lost its identity during the current qualifiers, despite winning four points.

And because the matches between Egypt and Libya are held over three days, “back and forth”, we are on a date with a heated competition, in order to grab the lead that enhances the owner’s chances of qualifying for the final stage of the qualifiers.

×××

With regard to the ADNOC Professional League, Al Ain is still clinging to the lead, despite being tied in the last two matches, with Al Oroba and Al Wahda, taking advantage of Sharjah’s loss against Ajman and the loss of Al Ahly youth against Al Wasl, which Al Jazeera also invested in by defeating Al Orouba.

The excitement in the league, with its surprises and vicissitudes, will continue until the identity of the 2021 champion is determined.

×××

Preparations for the sports election season in Egypt have begun, all of which are “com” and the Zamalek elections are “com again”!