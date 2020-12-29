D.he killing of a 26-year-old Imam from Pakistan a week ago in Ebersbach / Fils (Baden-Württemberg) is possibly the result of his life partner and his own brother.

The public prosecutor’s office has issued an arrest warrant against the two, as the Ulm Police Headquarters has now announced.

The case had also caused a stir nationwide: the young man was killed by massive blows to the head on the Monday before Christmas while walking on a gravel road on the Fils. The act occurred around 6 p.m. The Pakistani was a preacher in a Stuttgart mosque.

Xenophobic motive considered

His partner (30), who was married to the imam according to the Islamic rite, had told the police that two strangers had hit her husband and then fled.

A xenophobic motive could not initially be ruled out either.

The investigations during the holidays would have then, however, directed suspicion of the woman and the 25-year-old brother of the victim, the police said in the statement. The motive for the crime will be like this also reports the Berlin “Tagesspiegel”, “In the family area” assumed.

After the apartment searches and the securing of evidence, the public prosecutor applied for an arrest warrant. The two are now in penal institutions.