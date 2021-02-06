Max Eberl has a lot to do after his vacation: Florian Neuhaus should be Dortmund’s dream transfer, and he also wants BVB Marco Rose. Furthermore, the contracts of important players end. Gladbach’s sports director remains relaxed.
The second half of the season in the Bundesliga has started and the closer it gets to the end of the season, the more questions Borussia Mönchengladbach’s sporting director Max Eberl will have to answer about the future. This season even starts quite early, noted Eberl at the press conference on Friday, but there is also a lot to clarify.
At the top, of course, is the coach question: will Marco Rose stay or will he actually go to Dortmund? While Eberl said last that he wanted clarity quickly, the coach himself said nothing further. Both point to a valid contract beyond the end of the season – as if there was nothing to discuss. So we have to wait and see.
In addition, some players have aroused desires among the competition, BVB should also play a role here again. It was already known that the black and yellow Florian Neuhaus were on the list – loudly picture but he is even the Dortmunders’ “wish transfer”. The midfielder is available with an exit clause of 40 million euros. Marcus Thuram is said to have such a clause in the contract – as does Rose, by the way.
“Whether the clauses, with the sums we have in there, all of which were fixed before Corona, are affordable – I have my big doubts,” said Eberl. “That’s why I’m very relaxed there.” If a big club knocked on the door and wanted to buy a player for a lot of money, it wouldn’t matter whether a player had a clause or not anyway.
As far as known, no clauses, but contracts that expire in 2022 have Nico Elvedi, Matthias Ginter and Denis Zakaria. With all three of them, the foals could not actually allow themselves a transfer-free departure, they are too valuable for that. Accordingly, either the respective contract would have to be extended – or they would have to leave in the summer.
“I’ve been in talks since the summer,” explained Eberl: “We’d like to extend with all three of them. We’re in talks with everyone, but there are no decisions yet.”
Where the trio is headed seems to be completely open, but whatever the outcome, Gladbach’s sporting director remains in good spirits with a view to the coming season: “The squad will be able to perform again. What it will look like, that is now said too early at the beginning of February. ” In any case, it is unlikely that it can be held together again completely.