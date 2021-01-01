Daniel Simiu Ebenyo raised his arms in the San Silvestre of the pandemic. He was the fastest (27:42) in the circumstance circuit of the 56th edition of the Vallecana test. Kenyan American Paul Chelimo was expected, Olympic runner-up of 5,000, but the Kenyan appeared with a tremendous attack and dynamited the race. No one could follow him. Chelimo, a Real Madrid fan, aimed to break the US 10K record (27:48 shared by Bernard Lagar and Mark Nenow), but finished third and far from the record, with 28:14. An ‘outsider’ sneaked in the middle, the Italian marathon record holder Faniel Ghebrehiwet Eyob.

The strangest San Silvestre in 56 editions, with a lot of cold and an annoying wind, did not cross the heart of Madrid nor did he end up at the Rayo stadium between the fans’ breath. Nor did it gather more than 40,000 brave men (70 popular ones ran before as a tribute to the rest). It was held in a circuit of wide avenues in the Ensanche de Vallecas, next to the Ciudad Deportiva del Rayo (a detail). A 2.5 km route that had to be done four laps. With hardly any unevenness, without the final ramp and leg destroyers of Avenida de la Albufera. But also without the previous favorable section that makes the traditional San Silvestre a fast race (the record was set in 2018 by Jakob Kiplimo with 26:41).

Ebenyo, Kenyan champion of 5,000 and who registered in September 27:18 in the 10K in Berlin, was the absolute protagonist among the 250 international athletes. Lhe hopes of a Spanish victory, which has not occurred since 2003 with Chema Martínez, were pinned on Ouassim Oumaiz, the brand new signing of the NN Running Team of Kipchoge and Bekele. The young athlete from Nerja (21 years old), who made his debut in the distance, could not hold the rhythm of the leading trio and finally finished fifth (28:36). Seventh was another Spaniard, Mohamed Katir (28:59), eighth Raúl Celada (29:01) and ninth Chiki Pérez (29:03). Toni Abadía, the record holder for Spain, and Fernando Carro were far from fighting for the top spots.

ATHLETICS 20/21 The women’s podium with Densa on the left.

CHEMA DIAZ (DAILY AS)



In the women’s race, for 150 chosen, Yelemzerf Yeualaw Densa (31:17) was exhibited. A heads up with Ruth Chepngetich, world marathon champion in 2019, but the Ethiopian changed the pace in the third lap and started the crusher of her legs. Easy, she went alone to victory. The NN Running Team athlete had only run another 10K in her life and proved that she is a name to be reckoned with. He already left a sample of his quality in the Media World Cup, where the bronze was hung. Chepngetich traced her position from 2019 (31:50), third was the French Alessia Zarbo (33:00). The Sevillian Carolina Robles, runner-up of Spain in cross, entered fourth (33:08). “I can hardly believe the race I have done!”, She exclaimed satisfied. The podium was close. The year closed, as always, running before the grapes even if they were a few. The virus could not with San Silvestre.