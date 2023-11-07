Ebenezer and the Invisible World it’s an inspired metroidvania, undoubtedly a bit of a surprise compared to what the modern panorama offers us. In fact in the old man’s shoes Scrooge we will become unlikely heroes of tomorrow, ready to solve people’s problems, and not only that. Of course it’s hard to imagine Ebenizer Scrooge in clothes of a hero but you know, people always tend to think about redemption. Put on your coat, it will be cold in this review.

A force for good

Ebenezer Scrooge was a rich and stingy businessmanand in the history of The Christmas Carol, the events that happened to him are now legend: the man received a visit from three ghosts of Christmas, specifically from the past, the present and the future. Having repented after this meeting, Ebenizer Scrooge decides to change his lifeto give part of his fortune to people and to share with them a future different from what was otherwise planned.

We come to today, and in Ebenezer and the Invisible World we find our hero who, on Christmas Eve, receives yet another visit from the ghost of Eric Fellowshis old friend who informs him how badly the town they live in is doing badly, worse than ever we could say, and blame is due even ghosts that are raging around.

Ebenizer’s task in this simple but satisfying plot is to defeat the evil behind the unhealthy behavior of ghosts, restoring the natural order of things before Christmas arrives. Net of a linear plot, the opportunity to choose We liked Ebenizer as the hero of this metroidvania very much: the atmosphere it offers is almost unique in its kind.

Learn to fight

Ebenezer, as a good businessman of the early 20th century, knows the art of the sword very well, and in fact brings with him his trusted Animated Stick: a very common weapon at the time that allowed people to have a classy object, but at the same time also allowed them to defend themselves, thanks to the sword contained within it.

To face the challenge before him, however, our hero will not be able to resort only to traditional weapons: in fact, thanks to his strong personality and now proven knowledge of the occult world, Ebenezer will be able to take advantage of the power of different ghosts which will take place during the adventure, which will engage the player for a long time thirty hours about to reach completion.

Probably the biggest drawback of the game lies in the map: this is in fact not contextualised, created only by rectangular or square boxes and without real intrinsic reference points. Add to this an excessive vastness of the levelsthe almost total absence of fast-travel or teleportation points, and the impossibility of making upgrades on the protagonist’s speed, will make you understand how frustrating the approach to the game can be, experienced moment by moment.

To enhance the power of the ghosts we have with us, all we need to do is defeat hordes of enemies while we have that specific ghost equipped: each upgrade will correspond to an increase in damage or defensefor example, in addition to viewing various elements on the screen that can broaden thearea of ​​effect of these skills.

The substantial problem lies in the fact that the different weapons that the game offers are essentially useless, except changing our hero’s attack area. Ebenezer can equip the whipL’ax or other but the damage will never change that inflicts, and indeed, the animation will generally be slower and less efficient than the stick which will remain your favorite weapon until the end of the game.

Missed opportunity

Ebenezer and the Invisible World it was a wasted opportunity: on the one hand the development team had the potential to explore the sequel to a story never written, thanks to really beautiful graphics, with elements excellently designed. The glance was more than satisfied, from the beginning to the end of the adventure with intriguing scenarios, well-characterized enemies and our hero always impeccable.

On the other hand, the game falls into the banal problems mentioned: it is unacceptable that certain elements are missing from a metroidvania nowadays, like fast travelthe possibility of speed up the protagonistand the variety factor on the strength, damage and reaction of the weapon, which logically should change not only the in-game approach, but also the enemy’s feedback when it is hit with something different (which as already said it doesn’t happen).

The general feeling is that in Ebenezer and the Invisible World have lent more attention at the stage presence of the elements on the screen (rich for goodness sake) and less to the substance of what you experience enemy after enemy or action after action. Basically, after six or seven hours you will already be bored out of your mind, and you may no longer want to restart the game. A failure that leaves a bad taste in the mouth to all fans of the genre.