Everyone knows the best adaptation of A Christmas Carol is the Muppets version – and there’s no way this can be beaten. Still, if you’re looking for another oddball take on Ebenezer Scrooge, there’s a new adventure for the Victorian miser now on the horizon.

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Invisible World is a side-scrolling platform adventure with something of a Doctor Who Christmas special to it, while the art style gives me vibes of Forgotton Anne.

Scrooge – acting here as the protagonist and good guy – must jump and fight his way across London to fight wealthy industrialist Caspar Malthus, a press release reveals, using “a team of spectral allies” to fight Malthus’ own private guard.

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Invisible World lights up the screen (and doesn’t light the rat).

Ebenezer Scrooge and the Invisible World is the work of relatively unknown developers Orbit Studio and Play on Worlds. There’s no release date yet, but it’s coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Intrigued? Then here’s some good news – there’s a demo available to try now on Steam.