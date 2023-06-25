In Ebenezer and The Invisible World you will experience a memorable adventure: the sequel to A Christmas Carol. For those of you unfamiliar with the basic story of the character here is a quick summary: Ebenizer was a man without scruples who lived to work, getting rich and exploiting others for profit.

Everything changed when one night on Christmas Eve3 ghosts came to find him: the Ghost of Christmas Past showed him things that were, the one of the Present showed him how his life was now, finally the one of the future showed him a gloomy destiny.

The man, repented by the lived experience changed, being overly generous and changing the lives of the people who worked for him or who he simply met on the street. Now one year after those eventsEbenizer has remained in contact with the spirit world and near Christmas, some of them ask for the help of the man who has since become a master swordsman (although he uses an English walking stick as a weapon).

In the game you will be able to equip Ebenizer with a string of weapons, armor and ever-changing fighting styles, all in highly original Metroidvania: a peculiar graphic style, entirely designed, It’s like playing a cartoon from the 90swithout giving up a perfect balance of speed and action.

Thanks to the concentration, Ebenizer is able to call different spirits to itself who will follow him during the adventure, you can equip three at a time in the case of Spirit Children and switch between them quickly in the course of combat; as regards the spirits of adults instead, well the situation changes as there will be thirty in total and you can equip four at a time.

At the moment the big flaw found lies in the moment in which Ebenizer comes to the end of the screen and it’s not clear if he’s changing rooms or if there are enemies on the other side: most of the time you will be hit off guard if there are opponents you don’t see. The frame rate is locked at 60 and there is no Italian language support.