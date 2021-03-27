‘Voces sin borders’ will bring together Peruvian and Venezuelan singers in a concert that will be broadcast tomorrow on Facebook. Ebelin Ortiz will lead the event and regrets that xenophobia is an electoral ‘flag’. “Instead of creating links, what they do is keep dividing us.”

You told me that Peruvians can be more than hostile to migrants, to the LGTBI community, or to women. Why do you think it happens?

There is always a group … I see it as the conservative side of the countries. The one who wants to call himself a purist, but who is xenophobic, racist, discriminatory, misogynistic. It is like treating the pus that is invading the wound. In this case we have women within this group who put us as those who do not contribute to the economy and try to sell us the idea of ​​the “well constituted” family when many are constituted by grandparents and grandchildren.

Speaking of Peru, ‘The Last Bastion’ (on Netflix) receives thousands of comments, but for you it was always an ambitious project, right?

It has been wonderful. I don’t want it to sound plaintive or whiny, but this moves me, ‘The last bastion’ it was made – using a rather colloquial term – ‘egg’, right? Where you had a very poor budget provided by the State, you have to be honest. The actors have worked simply to say: “I want to do this.”

For love at art’.

Yes, because the salaries are not comparable to what is paid now, where the production people have also worked for the love of art. If we had to have 10 horses, we only had one to record all the scenes. Where the actors had only one wardrobe for their characters. There was no budget for extras. You see a production well done and with love, but you make the comparison and you understand that we are poor relatives (smile). Having reached the set was already a triumph, it was to understand that stories are made not only for daily consumption, but to prevail.

From the theater they were very critical of the contents of television. Should there be a before and after?

Phew! Completely. That the channels understand that quality products can be made with content and that there is talent. And I’m going to get – as always – in trouble, I think that’s one of the reasons why I’m not on television, but it seemed strange to me that Pro TV did not have any black princess when Disney is the ‘Princess and the frog ‘, for example, right? So, I think we are not done taking risks, the producers.

Well, neither indigenous …

But we have had that soap opera full of white actresses – although white does not exist in our country – and they leave us with the feeling: are we talking about reality? They say “television is to entertain”, I totally disagree, it is also to leave you thinking about society. And yes, it seemed a bit discriminating to me that in ‘Princesses’ there was no story of ‘Pocahontas’ or of ‘Princess and the frog’ , when actresses with those characteristics there are.

So ‘The Last Bastion’ does have several parallels.

Yes and extremes do not bring anything positive. But it is important to take the time to look at each resume and even more so from the Congress (…) I believe that our country is not prepared for an Afro candidate, nor a woman. Although Verónika (Mendoza) is not my candidate, she excelled in the debate. He is clear about it, defends his ideas and does not have a learned speech as has been seen in the rest of the candidates. It seems petty to me that she is not being given the place she deserves at this time, regardless of whether or not it is the best for the country. Women are asked to prove our worth all the time.

Famous, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.