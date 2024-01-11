Christopher Gianotti is in the eye of the storm. During an interview with Katia Palma, the popular actor spoke about the opportunities that Peruvians have to get ahead and assured that everyone has the same opportunities. The fact did not go unnoticed by netizens and certain personalities, who raised their voices in protest, among them, Ebelin Ortiz.

What did Ebelin Ortiz say about Christopher Gianotti?

The remembered actress of 'La Perricholi' responded to what Gianotti said and publicly stated something quite delicate: “It's easy to say that there are opportunities when they even paid you for your cell phone. When you scammed people by selling useless cars. “They didn't tell me, I saw it.”wrote.

Ebelin assured that there are studies that prove the lack of opportunities in the country. “When we talk about lack of opportunities it is because there are studies that certify it. It doesn't occur to the right, the center, or the left. The lack of opportunities is real. A medical post, a school an hour's walk away speaks of inequality” said.

“It is one thing to get ahead and move against the current, and quite another to have the same opportunities, and with that statement we mistreat the other. We devalue your feelings. A malnourished minor does not have the same intellectual abilities as a well-nourished one.”, he concluded.

What happened to Christopher Gianotti?

Gianotti He generated controversy by stating: “I am very crude about this.This false discourse of 'Oh, we don't have the same opportunities'; That is something that you have to generate. That is something that people do not understand and for so many years they have lied to us, they have divided us(…) I know people who, in addition to being wonderful, have come from very remote towns in our country and who today are entrepreneurs. They have moved forward and their environment was nothing,” he said.

