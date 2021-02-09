An ash ejection with a height of two kilometers was recorded on the Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands, reports site GU EMERCOM for the Sakhalin region.

The plume spread eastward for a distance of up to five kilometers.

“In Severo-Kurilsk, no ash falls were registered, the smell of hydrogen sulfide was not felt. There is no threat to the life of the population, ”the ministry said.

Ebeko volcano is located in the northern part of the Vernadsky ridge on the Kuril island of Paramushir. Its height is 1156 meters. Ebeko belongs to the ancient dying volcanoes. Scientists consider its lava eruption unlikely.

On February 5, an ash ejection with a height of two kilometers was recorded on the Ebeko volcano, on February 6 – a height of 2.5 kilometers.