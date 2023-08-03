An ash ejection up to 3 km high occurred on the Ebeko volcano of the Great Kuril Ridge. This was reported on August 3 in the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center of the Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences.

It is noted that the ash emission was recorded on August 3 at 01:50 local time (August 2, 16:50 Moscow time).

“The height of the ash emission was about 3,000 meters above sea level,” the branch’s Telegram channel says.

The volcano with a height of 1156 m is located in the northern part of Paramushir. It became active in mid-November 2016. Experts assigned the volcano an orange hazard code.

Earlier, on July 27, the main department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region reported an ash emission from the Ebeko volcano. The plume spread in a northwesterly direction over a distance of more than 5 km.

Also, an ash emission was recorded on Ebeko on July 24. Then the length of the plume and the height of the rise of the ash turned out to be about the same.

On July 19, the Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands threw ash to a height of up to 2.5 km. The plume spread eastward over a distance of more than 5 km.

The day before, the Kamchatka branch of the Federal Research Center “Unified Geophysical Service of the Russian Academy of Sciences” reported that an ash emission up to 4 km high was recorded on the Ebeko volcano of the Great Kuril Ridge.