On the Kuril island of Paramushir, the Ebeko volcano threw ash to a height of 3 km. On Monday, June 5, it was reported on site Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region.

The department clarified that the plume spread in a northeasterly direction at a distance of more than 5 km, writes life.ru.

It is noted that no ashfall was observed in Severo-Kurilsk, the smell of hydrogen sulfide was not felt, the channel reports. “Star”. There is no threat to the life of the population, clarifies “Federal News Agency”.

The Ebeko Volcano is located on Paramushir Island, 7 km northwest of Severo-Kurilsk, in the northern part of the Vernadsky Ridge. The height of the volcano is 1156 m, clarifies “Reedus”. Since October 20, 2016, regular emissions have been recorded on the volcano, notes REGNUM. For a volcano, this is normal activity. Specialists recorded a record release on August 31, 2018, when a column of smoke shot up to a height of 6 km.

At the end of May, the Shiveluch volcano in Kamchatka threw a column of ash to a height of 3.5 km. The ash plume spreads eastward towards the Kamchatka Bay, where there are no settlements.