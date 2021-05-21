Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands has again thrown out ash. This time, the ejection height reached 3.2 km. This was reported on Friday, May 21, by the press service of the main department Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Sakhalin region.

“The Crisis Management Center of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia for the Sakhalin Region received information that an ash release to an altitude of 3.2 km occurred on the Ebeko volcano (height 1,156 m, 7 km from Severo-Kurilsk, Vernadsky ridge) … The plume spread in a northeastern direction for a distance of up to 5 km, ”the message says.

The press service noted that in connection with the release of ash there is no threat to the life of the population, there is no ash fall, there is no smell of hydrogen sulfide.

Earlier, on May 12, the Ebeko volcano threw ash to a height of 2.5 km. The day before, ash emission was up to 1.5 km.

Ebeko is an active volcano located in the north of Paramushir Island in the northern part of the Vernadsky ridge. It is considered one of the most active volcanoes in the Kuril Islands. It became active in November 2016.