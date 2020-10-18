An ash emission was registered on Sunday at the Ebeko volcano on the North Kuril island of Paramushir, Sakhalin region. Interfax with reference to the regional head office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry.

Ebeko volcano threw ash to a height of about two kilometers. The plume spread in a northeastern direction for a distance of up to five kilometers, while no ash fall was recorded in Severo-Kurilsk. Also, residents of the city did not smell hydrogen sulfide.

Ebeko volcano is located in the northern part of the Vernadsky ridge on the Kuril island of Paramushir. Its height is 1156 meters. The volcano belongs to the ancient dying ones, so scientists consider its lava eruption unlikely.

Last week in Kamchatka, ash emissions were recorded at the Shiveluch and Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcanoes with a difference of five minutes. According to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Group, an ash ejection at a height of two kilometers was recorded on Shiveluch volcano. The ash plume spread southeastward over a distance of 310 kilometers. On Klyuchevskaya Sopka to a height of up to five kilometers. The ash plume also went southeastward over a distance of 90 kilometers.