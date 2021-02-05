An ash ejection with a height of two kilometers was recorded on the Ebeko volcano in the Kuril Islands, reports site GU EMERCOM for the Sakhalin region.

The plume spread northeastward for a distance of up to five kilometers.

“In Severo-Kurilsk, no ash falls were registered, the smell of hydrogen sulfide was not felt. There is no threat, ”the department said.

Recall that the Ebeko volcano is located in the northern part of the Vernadsky ridge on the Kuril island of Paramushir. Its height is 1156 meters. Ebeko belongs to the ancient dying volcanoes. Scientists consider its lava eruption unlikely.

In October last year, Ebeko threw ash to a height of two kilometers; in December, an ash release up to 2.2 kilometers high was recorded on the volcano.

Earlier it was reported that in Kamchatka, during the eruption of the Klyuchevskaya Sopka volcano, the edge of the boat collapsed, as a result of which several avalanches descended along the Apakhonchi trench.