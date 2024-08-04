Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/08/2024 – 21:00

Reporter Verônica Dalcanal, who works as a correspondent for the media outlets EBC (Empresa Brasil de Comunicação) at the Olympic Games, was the victim of harassment by three men who were passing through the region of the countries’ houses in Paris this Saturday (3), while the journalist participated in a live broadcast of the TV Brazil.

While the reporter was reporting on the Brazilian athletes’ day at the Paris Games (during the break in the broadcast of a game in the Brazilian Championship Series B), three men, apparently foreigners, approached and began to sing. One of them then came closer to the journalist and kissed her face without consent, an act that was promptly repelled by her. Soon after, another of the men also kissed her, which was again rejected by Verônica.

“I find it revolting that female journalists still have to go through this type of situation while working. Personally, I am also sad because this episode will also mark this coverage. Covering the Olympic Games in Paris is a professional dream that I was fortunate enough to be able to fulfill. Like other colleagues, I wanted to remember this coverage only for the interviews, the written articles, the live broadcasts and the excitement of following our athletes. Unfortunately, that will not be the case. But I will also remember the solidarity of my colleagues here and in Brazil, which was essential for me to end today well. In Paris, women were able to participate in the Olympics for the first time. This edition of the games sought to achieve equality in the number of male and female athletes participating. 124 years later. Unfortunately, we still have to fight to be treated with respect. But we are not alone in this fight,” said Verônica.

The director of journalism at EBCCidinha Matos, condemned the episode on behalf of the institution’s Board of Directors: “The harassment of the reporter from TV Brazilbroadcaster of EBCVerônica Dalcanal, during a live broadcast at the Olympics in Paris. It is an attack on journalists, women and the Olympic spirit, especially in this edition in which women, particularly Brazilian women, are gaining the prominence they deserve,” she highlighted. “Our solidarity and support from EBC and all colleagues to Verônica and her professionalism in covering the 2024 Olympics.”