





In commemoration of the centenary of radio in the country, the Brazil Communication Company (EBC) promotes the Music Festival 100 years of Radio in Brazil, with free registration from 18:00 on August 1st. The objective is to value the production of national artists and reveal unpublished musical works.

To celebrate the anniversary, the Radio MECa National Radio and the Alto Solimões National Radio open space in their programming for singers, composers and instrumentalists. The competing recordings must be identified with the musical profile of the public broadcasters.

With a new format, which includes the established musical events already carried out by the radio stations managed by EBCthe 2022 Festival will award winners in five categories: classical, instrumental, children’s, popular and regional music from Alto Solimões, restricted to authors from the region of Tabatinga (AM) and the Triple Frontier.

Registration and popular vote

Interested parties may compete with up to two works per category. The duration of each production must be a maximum of six minutes for popular, children’s and regional music from Alto Solimões. Compositions in the classical and instrumental music categories can be up to ten minutes long.

Artists have until August 31st to guarantee their participation and must fill out the form online and upload the material requested in the regulation of the Music Festival 100 years of Radio in Brazil.

The selection of the winning songs values ​​the popular vote. The public participation by internet voting considered in the contest stages will define several finalists. The choice of the other competitors is at the discretion of the Judging Committee formed by personalities of notorious knowledge or activity in the musical area and professionals of the EBC.

Contest stages

O Music Festival 100 years of Radio in Brazil will be organized in stages and begins with the opening of the registration period. The following three phases encompass the selection, dissemination and broadcasting of classified, semi-finalist and finalist songs in the broadcasters’ programming, respectively, according to popular internet voting and analysis by the Judging Committee. At the end, the winning works are selected and announced.

In the first moment after the end of the inscriptions, the Judging Committee selects up to one hundred songs classified for the second stage. The number of works per category will meet the proportionality of registered songs.

The productions chosen in the initial phase will be performed in the broadcasters’ programming for the appreciation of listeners who can vote for the songs they prefer. The Judging Committee’s criteria for evaluating the works observe the artistic quality (music, lyrics, score and interpretation), originality and the quality of the recording.

The compositions classified in the second stage still go through a semi-final, also broadcast on radio, until the finalist works are defined in the fourth stage. This phase will bring together selected songs by category, defined by popular vote over the internet and by the criteria of the Judging Committee.

Recognition and awards

The 15 songs qualified for the final compete for prizes in the special program that marks the festival’s decision. The winning artists will have their talent recognized with the delivery of trophies in each category.

Winners receive the following titles: Radio MEC Award for Best Classical Music, Radio MEC Award for Best Instrumental Music, Radio MEC Award for Best Children’s Song, National Radio Award for Best Popular Music and Alto Solimões National Radio Award for Best Regional Music.

In addition to this achievement, the laureates also obtain artistic recognition with the audience of listeners of broadcasters who can follow their works. The songs resonate with the public in radio programming according to the profile of each station.

The authors of the competing songs entered in the Festival authorize the performance in the Radio MECgives National Radio and gives Alto Solimões National Radioin addition to allowing the broadcasting of works on affiliated stations that are part of the National Public Communication Network/Radios (RNCP), as well as in other vehicles of the EBCsuch as TV Brazil and digital platforms.

» Schedule of the Music Festival 100 years of Radio in Brazil

01/08 – Registration opens (from 18:00h) 08/01 to 08/31 – Registration period 09/25 – Disclosure of classified songs 09/25 to 10/10 – Period of broadcast of classified songs 09/25 to 10/10 – Popular vote to define semifinalists on broadcasters 10/11 – Release of the semi-finalist songs 10/11 to 11/04 – Period of airing of semi-finalist songs 10/11 to 11/04 – Popular vote to define a finalist song by category 11/05 – Disclosure of the finalist songs 11/05 to 12/06 – Period for broadcasting the finalist songs 12/06 – Announcement of the winners



