Estadão Content
10/18/2023 – 14:05

The president of Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), Hélio Doyle, shared on his profile on X (formerly Twitter) a post that says that Israel supporters are “idiots”. On the 7th, the terrorist group Hamas attacked Israeli territory, killing at least 1,400 people in the country. This is one of the most serious clashes in recent years, following weeks of rising tensions in the Gaza Strip.

Appointed by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to preside over the body in February, Doyle told Estadão that the share refers to “indiscriminate attacks against the population of Gaza”.

The message shared by Doyle was written by cartoonist and political activist Carlos Latuff, posted at 9:22 pm this Tuesday, 17th, on the social network. Latuff stated: “You don’t have to be a Zionist to support Israel. Being an idiot is enough.”

Hélio Doyle is a journalist and was a professor at the University of Brasília (UnB) for 28 years. As head of EBC since February 14, he has a gross salary of R$34,895.78.

To the Estadão, Doyle stated that he defends the existence of Israel and a Palestinian State and the peaceful coexistence of the two peoples. According to the president of the EBC, sharing the post represents a repudiation of the damage caused by the Israeli counteroffensive.

“I defend the existence of Israel and a Palestinian State, in accordance with UN resolutions, and peaceful coexistence between Israelis and Palestinians. I condemn the occupation of Palestinian territories by Israel, as well as any violence against civilians carried out by either side. This means that, in relation to recent events, I condemn both Hamas and the Israeli government. By sharing the post, the support for Israel I am referring to is regarding the indiscriminate attacks against the population of Gaza,” said Doyle.

“I fully support President Lula’s position and maintaining a neutral stance for the Brazilian government is exactly what I defend and explicitly reinforce as a line of action for EBC journalism, as can be easily proven. The sharing reflects my position above, of protest against attacks on civilians, whether from one side or the other. Perhaps it was also motivated by what I consider to be the hypocrisy of those who justifiably protest the attack on Israelis but justify attacks on Palestinians,” he said.

Attacks by the terrorist group Hamas on Israel since Palestinian radicals took control of the Gaza Strip in 2006 are not uncommon. Until the attack on the 7th, the resource most used by Hamas to attack Israel were rockets launched from Gaza against the south of the country. This time, however, terrorists infiltrated Israeli territory, indiscriminately killing civilians in several cities and taking hostages.

This Tuesday, the Al-Ahli hospital, in the city of Gaza, which sheltered thousands of civilians in the crossfire in the region, was the target of an explosion that left hundreds dead and an unknown number of people under the rubble. The Gaza Strip’s Ministry of Health, governed by the political wing of Hamas, held the Israeli government responsible. The Israeli army said the hospital was not among its targets and blamed Islamic Jihad, another Palestinian group, for having accidentally launched missiles at the site.

The explosion occurred amid the worsening humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and affected the diplomatic effort to ease tension in the region. US President Joe Biden’s visit to Jordan has been cancelled.

Lula wants the base to move away from the topic of war

President Lula’s orientation is for his base to move away from the issue of the war in Israel and focus its efforts on the economic agenda. But on Monday, the 16th, the PT national directory released a resolution on the conflict. The text defends the end of violent actions and places Hamas’ attacks and Israel’s actions on the same level.

The document displeased the Israeli Embassy, ​​which published an official note on social media. “Anyone who thinks that the barbaric murder, rape and beheading of people is a political position, or that it is just a legitimate political struggle, has an extreme lack of understanding of the current situation”, says the note. “A strong separation must be made between the terrorist organization Hamas and the Palestinians.”

Following the note from the Israeli Embassy, ​​the PT spoke out again this Tuesday, classifying the body’s interpretation of the acronym’s resolution as “false and malicious”. “Everyone has the right to defend their people, but the search for justice cannot be confused with revenge nor can it be carried out through the Talion Law”, says the text signed by the party president, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PR).