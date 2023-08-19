Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/19/2023 – 10:37 am

This Saturday (19), the CEO of Brazil Communication Company (EBC)Hélio Doyle, participated in the opening ceremony of the BRICS Media Forum, in Johannesburg, South Africa. The event brings together representatives of agencies and public broadcasters from Russia, India, China and South Africa, as well as vehicles from other countries that do not belong to the bloc, such as Spain, Angola, Zimbabwe and Egypt.

In his speech, Doyle highlighted the importance of the media, especially public broadcasters, to strengthen the role of the bloc’s countries on the international stage. “We believe that this event is important to amplify the voice of the Brics countries, contributing to the construction of a global, plural and cosmopolitan society, in which peace and cooperation always remain as its main objective. A broad dialogue on the role of the media is a necessary condition for building this future”, he pointed out.

Doyle explained to the participants the role of EBC and its vehicles in the public field and in Brazilian government communication and highlighted the interest in establishing new partnerships and exchanging content. The objective, according to him, is to diversify the programming and news sources of the vehicles of the EBC.

“The exchange of contents, productions and news between EBC and public broadcasters around the world will result in the deepening of the mutual knowledge of our histories, realities, cultures, artistic manifestations and our peoples. The return of Brazil to the international scene means that we want to cooperate with other nations in different areas and also in communication”, he said.

The Brics is the economic bloc formed by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. The annual meeting that brings together the summit of heads of state starts next Tuesday (22nd), also in Johannesburg.

The trip to South Africa is part of the partnership expansion strategy and international insertion of EBC and their vehicles. The agenda also includes a meeting with leaders of the South Africa Broadcasting Company (SABC), to start negotiations for a content exchange agreement. A EBC already has a cooperation agreement with the Chinese agency Xinhua, represented at the Forum by its president, Fu Hua.

Since the beginning of the year, cooperation agreements have already been signed with public media from China, Portugal It is Argentina. In September, another agreement is expected with public vehicles from the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP). In the plans, it is also around the TV Brasil Internacional and expansion of the transmission capacity of the National Radiofor all continents.