Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 7/23/2023 – 9:48 PM Share

The Superintendence of Digital Communication and Social Media at Brazil Communication Company (EBC) launched this Sunday (23), on the youtube channel of TV Brazil, the mini-documentary Justice on Digital. The production, made by the superintendence team, brings stories of people who had their lives impacted by fake news, hate speech, cyberbullying and the lack of a safer internet.

Among them, the mother and housewife Fabiane Maria de Jesus, who in 2014 died of lynching after being the target of fake news and hate speech on the internet.

Related news:

The minidoc also brings together interviews with experts and government representatives on the regulation of digital platforms. One of those interviewed is the Minister of Justice, Flávio Dino, who explains how the cybercrime laboratory works, created to curb new cases.