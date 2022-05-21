THE Brazil Communication Company (EBC) received this Friday (20) the first place in the ranking of Performance in the Quality of Cost Information in the Dependent State Enterprises category in the Focus on Costs report of the National Treasury Secretariat. It is the third time that the company has led the award.

Responsible for TV Brazila National Radio and the Brazil Agencyin addition to other communication vehicles and the National Public Communication Network (RNCP), a EBC received the grade of 8.668 this year. Last year the company took 7,394. In second place was the Mineral Resources Research Company (CPRM), with 7,797, in third, Valec – Engenharia Construções e Ferrovias SA

For the CEO of EBCGlen Valente, the company has been demonstrating efficiency and transparency, which is reflected in the good placement in the ranking. “THE EBC has been fulfilling its role of being a public broadcaster for Brazilians with efficiency, transparency and good performance. Every day, our vehicles are relevant and the management processes are structured, generating results like this: another leading year in the performance of State-owned Companies Dependent on the National Treasury”.

For the director of Administration, Finance and People, Márcio Kazuaki, the award is the result of fulfilling the company’s institutional role. “The measurement and appropriate appropriation of costs is a powerful management tool in the company’s decision-making process. The right decisions provided the expressive results obtained by the EBC: a TV Brazil is the 6th in ranking of Ibope, the vehicles of EBC increasingly relevant, bringing quality programming and information to citizens. These results demonstrate the fulfillment of the relevant role of EBC in public communication in the country.”

award

You rankings performance indicators are based on indicators that measure the quality of cost information, such as regularity, dispersion, personalization and economy. According to the classification, which places the EBC ahead of 18 other public companies.

The Focus on Costs Report (RFC) is part of the National Treasury’s effort to provide society with instruments of transparency about the use of public resources, as well as to encourage government managers to use cost information in line with best governance practices public. The publication presents an overview of the costs of the Federal Government, as well as rankings of performance on the quality of cost information, with the objective of promoting cost management by public bodies.