Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 21/11/2023 – 22:42

“I start to see when they stop me thinking, that I’m wearing a suit, that I’m a security employee. That I’m not there organizing, for example, an event, a lecture. So you start to feel this, being blocked and confused with other positions that are not positions of power, expressiveness and prestige”.

This is Francisco Leite, professor of communication science and author of books that contribute to thinking about the issues of communication and anti-oppression of gender and sexuality.

A black man born in Pernambuco and son of a retired mother, Francisco is one of those portrayed in the new series “Black Brazil – Consciences of a country under construction”, produced by Brazilian Communication Company (EBC). It will present black personalities with an important role in the formation, dissemination, struggle and protagonism of black cultures and identities in Brazil.

The journalist and coordinator of the Front of Evangelicals for the State of Law, Nilza Valéria Zacarias, also shares her ideas and experiences in this production.

“The State, for me, has to protect all these freedoms, protect the choice of each citizen choosing their religiosity or not having a religiosity and never, in any way, interfering with any religiosity”.

The series can be seen on vehicle networks EBC.