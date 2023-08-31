Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/30/2023 – 22:39

Director of Content and Programming at Brazil Communication Company (EBC), Antonia Pellegrino, defended this Wednesday (30) the creation of a public streaming for distribution of national independent production. According to her, the subject has been evaluated and treated together with other institutions.

Pellegrino participated in the Brazilian Audiovisual Seminar, organized by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES). The event brought together researchers and representatives from various institutions in the sector. According to the president of BNDES, Aloizio Mercadante, the initiative registers the resumption of the bank’s activities in the Brazilian audiovisual sector. The Minister of Culture, Margareth Menezes, was also at the event.

Related news: “It is a debate that we started to have with Ancine [Agência Nacional do Cinema] and with SAV [Secretaria do Audiovisual do Ministério da Cultura]. We also talked to SPCine [Empresa de Cinema e Audiovisual de São Paulo]. And I think it would be very interesting to bring the BNDES to the table. We need to think about a massive public streaming capable of handling the entire repertoire that the EBC will receive from a set of works”, said Pellegrino.

A EBC administers a varied set of public communication vehicles. Its performance in the audiovisual is given by the TV Brazil. According to Pellegrino, Brazilian independent production was placed at the center of the station’s strategy by the current EBC.

She announced that there are productions made possible through the Brazilian Audiovisual Development Support Program (Prodav) that will be included in the new programming of TV Brazil from September. He also mentioned the incentives of the Paulo Gustavo Law.

Antonia Pellegrino also suggested a discussion on the regulation of Article 27 of Provisional Measure 2228-1/2021, which establishes that cinematographic works produced with public resources, ten years after the first commercial exhibition, can be shown on public educational channels and in public establishments education.

According to the director, despite the budget limitation for this year, the TV Brazil it even had 78% of Brazilian content on display.

“It is the fifth largest audience in Brazil on open TV. This is very important. And we are going to work with focus to expand the audience, ”he said.

Pellegrino assessed that, through Prodav public notices, the TV Brazil can act as an inducer of independent production. She also highlighted the recreation of the TV Brasil Internacionalwhich will air content to project the country’s image in the world.

Preservation

At the seminar, SAV’s general broadcasting coordinator, André Araújo, highlighted the supplementation of the management contract with Cinemateca Brasileira. R$ 24 million will be contributed. According to Araújo, the measure reaffirms the guideline of the current management of the Ministry of Culture to value preservation. Headquartered in São Paulo, the Cinemateca Brasileira lost part of its collection in a fire that occurred in 2021.

“This points to a prioritization perspective. The management understands the audiovisual productive arrangement in a broad way, which goes from production to preservation, passing through training and diffusion”, said the general coordinator of SAV’s diffusion. He also mentioned the Short Film Promotion Program, launched two weeks ago with notices that will invest a total of R$ 4.2 million in productions directed by black people, indigenous people, women and with children’s themes.

“We resumed lines that were already carried out by SAV previously and that we consider extremely relevant. These are lines that deserve to be taken up again with more specific attention and will surely be expanded and replicated for other perspectives”.

At the end of the seminar, the adviser to the BNDES presidency and former Minister of Culture, Juca Ferreira, listed some bottlenecks that the sector needs to face and recognized claims presented earlier in a panel that discussed infrastructure. He recalled that most production companies are small and medium-sized. “We need to discuss how to satisfy the needs of the studio, of equipment. There are things that are real problems for a cinema that wants to reach a level of competitive capacity”.

Juca defended tax exemption for importing machinery for audiovisual production. “There has to be some level of window for the sector to be able to buy its equipment without paying taxes, from the point of view of encouraging an economy, which will generate jobs, will generate work, will generate income. It’s not a gift, it’s not a privilege. It is a way to stimulate the development of audiovisual”, he said.