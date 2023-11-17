EBC and Ministry of Communications sign partnership for Brasil Digital

Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 17/11/2023 – 21:46

A Brazilian Communications Company (EBC) and the Ministry of Communications signed, this Friday (17), a partnership to start the pilot project of the Brasil Digital program. The initiative, scheduled to begin in 2023, aims to promote public broadcasting in the country, through the implementation of Digital TV stations in up to 21 Brazilian municipalities.

A EBC, with the National Public Communication Network (RNCP), will execute the pilot project, which involves equipment and infrastructure to enable the transmission of multiprogramming, free of charge, to more Brazilians. “Without a doubt, this partnership is very important for EBC. We will be committed to ensuring that regions that do not yet have access to public communication receive content from multiple sources with credibility and a quality signal”, said the company’s deputy CEO, Jean Lima.

Related news:

The Secretary of Electronic Social Communication of the Ministry of Communications, Wilson Diniz, said that there is “very high expectation that we will be able to promote digital inclusion through public broadcasting”.

Approved within the scope of the New PAC, the federal government’s investment program, the implementation of stations in 250 municipalities is scheduled to begin in 2024, targeting areas with little programming available.

“In this sense, the EBC has been a great partner due to all the work that has been done by the National Public Communication Network, mainly with federal universities. With this, we will also be able to give the project an educational character. When we bring several hands together, the project becomes even more sustainable”, added Daniela Schettino, director of the Ministry’s Department of Public, Community and State Communication.

The New PAC approved the implementation of transmission stations, including towers, shelters, antennas and transmitters, to strengthen state and educational broadcasting. Infrastructure sharing will be encouraged, involving public broadcasters such as EBC and the legislative network.

The director of Operations, Engineering and Technology at EBCJosé de Arimateia Araújo, and the executive manager of Planning and National Public Communication Network at EBCVancarlos Alves.