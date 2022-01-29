Collecting has been the victim of million-dollar scams at the hands of counterfeiters.

The trading card games have ignited passions for decades, terrific titles like Magic The Gathering: Arena have brought our gaming sessions from the tabletop to our screens, while revitalized classics like Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel have come along with a catalog of up to 10,000 cards.

The love for these cards is such that collectors of their versions in physical format they pay large sums of money for the rarest. Unfortunately, this has fueled a parasitic business based on the forgery of these lettersbecoming professionalized in such a way that sometimes it is very difficult to avoid a scam.

This has caused great uncertainty in many buyers and it has slowed down some transactions, with collectors in the grip of not knowing if the product they are buying is legitimate or fake. To avoid this situation, the popular buying and selling portal, eBayHe has launched a new tool that, as you have shared comic bookpromises to facilitate these transactions.

They will verify the letters of more than 750 dollarsThe trading platform will launch own authentication system which starts in the United States cards that sell for more than $750. The system will range from trading cards to sports cards and other collectible items. The letters that meet these conditions will pass through the hands of a verification company after the sale has been made, reaching the seller with the guarantee of authenticity.

In the event that eBay detects that it is a counterfeit product or the status prevents verification, eBay will return the letter to the seller and will return the money to the buyer. This is a system that we have been able to see in other articles such as sneakers, watches or high-end bags, but the increase in transactions around the cards has led eBay to start up to fight fraud.

More than 2 billion dollars in transactions during the first half of 2021eBay users made more than 2 billion dollars in transactions during the first half of 2021, a figure that exceeded the total transactions of 2020. This new tool comes shortly after the scandal experienced with the purchase of pokemon cards by the YouTuber logan paulwho received a fraudulent box after shelling out $3.5 million for a poorly verified product.

The success of Pokémon cards is largely due to the popularity that the franchise continues to maintain for years, chaining new installments, such as the recent Arceus Pokémon Legends, an exciting, fast and decisive game that compose a core RPG for the saga.

More about: Pokémon, Cards, Magic and Yu-Gi-Oh.