According to the e-commerce company, the cuts will make room for “investing and creating new functions in areas of high potential”

E-commerce platform eBay said on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) that it will lay off 500 employees who work around the world. The cut amounts to 4% of the company’s total workforce. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

“This shift gives us additional room to invest and create new functions in areas of high potential – new technologies, customer innovations and key markets,” eBay Chief Executive Jamie Iannone said in an internal statement.

Several US companies, such as Goldman Sachs and Alphabet (Google’s parent company), announced the layoff of thousands of employees. They face a slowdown in demand due to high inflation and rising interest rates.

Also on Tuesday (7.Feb.2023) the Zoom platform announced the dismissal of 1,300 employees. In a statement, CEO Eric Yuan says he has “wrong” by tripling the size of the team in less than 24 months to manage the high demand caused by the growth of remote work during the pandemic. The cut represents 15% of the team.