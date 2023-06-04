The eBay offers of today allow us to buy The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Switch. The reported discount is €10, or 14%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

In our review we explained to you that “Tears of the Kingdom starts from the foundations of the Zelda saga and points straight to the sky, fitting all the tiles that have moved the soul of the series into a single, large mosaic. The tradition of the past meets an alien freedom to contemporary videogames, putting on the plate a literally infinite amount of possibilities for interacting with a realm that is alive and overflowing with content; in a nutshell, it is a work that constantly responds to every stimulus received by the player and which at the same time never stops provide new stimuli.The return of the dungeons, the hidden world under the surface of Hyrule and the archipelagos of floating islands are pleasant brushstrokes of novelty, but it is the gaming experience – which imposes a new standard without comparisons – to mark the real revolution. Some critics use to contemptuously state that those of Nintendo are video games intended only for the youngest; the truth is that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a production capable of making children return, but above all of reawakening the desire to play.