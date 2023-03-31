The eBay offers today’s allow us to buy one Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro from 8+256GB. The discount is 50€, or 46%, using the XIAOMIDAYS23 coupon. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The coupon XIAOMIDAYS23 will be available until 12 April 2023 (11.59 pm Italian time). This code applies a 15% discount on a series of specific products, up to a maximum of €50 per use. Each user can use the coupon for a maximum of 4 times, for a total maximum discount of €200. To activate the coupon it is first of all necessary to insert one or more valid products in the cart and before paying, insert the code XIAOMIDAYS23 in the dedicated field.

The salesperson is mistore-it, with 99.3% positive feedback. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

LITTLE X5 Pro 5G offers a Flow AMOLED screen from 6.67 inches to 120 Hz. It is a light and thin smartphone, precisely from 181 grams and 7.9 mm. It has a 108MP sensor and supports 4K shooting.