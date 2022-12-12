The eBay offers today we offer a discount on a Xiaomi POCO X4 PRO 5G from 8 + 256 GB. The final price, using the XIAOMIDAYSDIC22 coupon, is €289 instead of €339. You can find the product at this address.

Precisely, the code XIAOMIDAYSDIC22 activate a 15% discount, for a maximum value of €50. The coupon can only be used once per account. The promotion will be valid until 25 December 2022 at 11.59pm. The code can only be activated with a small selection of predefined products.

The salesperson is tech*store, with 99% positive feedback. Payment is possible with PayPal, G Pay, Mastercard, American Express and Visa. Shipping is free. In case of return and refund, the buyer pays the shipping costs for returning the item.

Xiaomi LITTLE X4 PRO 5G offers a 2400 x 1080 and 120 Hz screen with a touch sampling rate of up to 360 Hz. The display is 6.67-inch AMOLED. The RAM is 8GB and the storage is 256GB. The battery is 5,000mAh. The camera is 108MP.

