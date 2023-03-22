The eBay offers today’s allow us to buy one Xiaomi 13 from 8 + 256 GB, in white color. The reported discount is €229, or 23%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The salesperson is neophoniastore, with 99.7% positive feedback and classified as an eBay Premium service, for shipping speed and reliability. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

In our review we explained to you that “Xiaomi 13 is a very good phone, with evident qualities and some excellences, a remarkable technical data sheet and a really nice design, albeit evidently inspired by the iPhone.” Xiaomi 13 offers 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space. The display is a 6.36-inch Full HD+ 120Hz AMOLED. It has a 50MP camera. It is a slim smartphone (7.98 mm) and weighs 189 grams. The battery is 4,500mAh with 67W charging.