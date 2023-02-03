The eBay offers today we offer a discount for Xbox Series X, the Microsoft console, through the CASA23 coupon. The current price is €449.91 instead of €499.90. You can find the console at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 95.8% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free in three days.

Xbox Series X is the “major” console from Microsoft. It also includes the optical drive so you can play games in physical format, as well as digital. The performances are higher than the “younger” sister, Xbox Series S. The package obviously also includes the Xbox Series controller and all the necessary cables, from the power supply to the HDMI one.

Xbox Series X

