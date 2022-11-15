The eBay offers today we offer a discount for one Xbox Series X. The final price using the REGALI22 coupon is €449.90 instead of €499.90. You can find the product at this address.
The GIFTS coupons22 it can be used up to four times per account and applies a 15% discount, for a maximum value of €50 for each use. The coupon is valid until November 16, 2022, at 11.59 pm Italian time.
The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 96.6% positive feedback. Payment is possible with Paypal, Visa, Mastercard, G Pay and American Express.
Xbox Series X is Microsoft’s “major” console. It is the model with the optical reader, so it also allows you to play games in physical format as well as digital ones. Xbox Series X also offers higher performance than the S model.
