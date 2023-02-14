The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a Xbox Lunar Shift Controller. The discount, using the CASA23 coupon, is €12.80. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 95.6% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping costs €4.90.

This Lunar Shift controllers it does not have any additional functions compared to a classic Xbox controller: it only offers a unique color. It is compatible with Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and mobile.

Xbox Lunar Shift controller

