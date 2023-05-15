The eBay offers of today allow us to buy a White Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Controller. The discount, including the “MAGGIO23EDAYS” coupon, is €28, or 21%. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The advised price is 129.99€. The coupon activates an additional discount of €18, in addition to the €10 already offered by the seller, i.e. monclick-italia which has 95.6% positive feedback. Shipping is free and takes place in three days. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

We recall that the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core model it is the one without the additional accessories that are instead included in the basic model of the Elite 2 (but are also sold separately). This model features adjustable tension thumbsticks, rubberized grips, and shorter trigger blocks. It also allows you to save three custom profiles on the controller and switch between them easily. The battery promises up to 40 hours of use. The controller is compatible with mobile, PC and Xbox.