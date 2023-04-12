Through the eBay offers you can buy a standard PS5 with a God of War Ragnarok bundles and one with no games included. The price is €509.90 and €489.90. You can find the products through the boxes below.

The salesperson is eshopping.srl (99.2% positive feedback and categorized as eBay Premium Service) for the model without games included. For the model with the bundle, the seller is cellularpoint (100% positive feedback, only 4 units left). Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Both in packages include one Standard PS5, i.e. with an optical reader that allows you to use PS4 games on disc. Each package includes a DualSense controller and cables. God of War Ragnarok is the latest game from Santa Monica Studio: it’s an action-adventure game that puts us in the role of Kratos, the Greek god who guides his son into the middle of a war with the Norse gods.