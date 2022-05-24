Today’s eBay offers allow us to buy The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild, using the MENO15EDAYS coupon, at € 44.66, which is one of the lowest prices ever for the game. You can find the Switch game at this address.

Recall that the code MENO15EDAYS offers an additional discount of 15%, for a maximum value of 100 €. The coupon can be used twice for each account. The code is valid until May 29, 2022.

The price obtained thanks to the coupon is one of the lowest ever. At other well-known retailers, you have to go back to 2019 to find a lower price for the Switch exclusive.

The salesperson of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is goprice, with 99% positive feedback. The platform categorizes it as a reputable seller, with fast shipping and easy returns. In fact, you can return the product in 30 days, paying only the shipping costs. Payment is possible with PayPal, G Pay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild is a hugely successful game for Nintendo Switch (and Wii U, more or less). This is an open world adventure as Link, a warrior who must save Princess Zelda, taking the time to cook some fish and perhaps observe the view. Nintendo has already confirmed the sequel, which is expected to come out in 2023 (unless further delays). This is a good time to catch up on the first chapter and, in all calm, discover the adventures of Link.

