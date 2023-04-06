Through eBay Italy is possible to buy PS5 both without a bundle and with the God of War Ragnarok game. The prices are respectively €479.90 and €509.90. You can find both consoles via the boxes below.

Both versions are sold by cellularpoint (100% positive feedback). In both cases, shipping is free. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. The number of units available is obviously limited. The current price of the base model is lower than that of the 2021 D1.

Both versions offer a Standard PS5, or with an optical reader that allows you to use PS4 and PS5 video games in disc format. God of War Ragnarok is the most recent game from Santa Monica Studio and allows you to continue the adventures of Kratos and Atreus and their clash with the Norse gods.