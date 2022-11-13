The eBay offers today offer us a discount for Nintendo Switch. The final price, using the REGALI22 coupon, is € 237.15. You can find the product at this address.

The GIFTS coupon22 it can be used up to four times per account and applies a 15% discount, up to a maximum value of € 50 per use. The coupon is valid until November 16, 2022, at 11:59 pm Italian time.

The salesperson is megastore-italy, with 100% positive feedback and cataloged as an eBay Premium service, for reliability and speed of delivery. Payment is possible with PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay.

Standard Nintendo Switch is the hybrid model of the console of the Kyoto house. It can be connected to the TV and the Joy-Con can be separated, thus allowing you to use all the games on the console without limitations in all their functions. It also allows you to play in portable mode.

Standard Nintendo Switch with controller

