The eBay offers today they offer us a discount for a pair of Samsung Galaxy buds2 earphones, at the promotional price of €65.36 instead of €149.99, using the FESTE22 coupon. You can find the product at this address.

Precisely, the PARTY coupons22 activate a 15% discount on products compatible with the offer that cost at least €15. The code can be used up to a maximum of 3 times for each user and guarantees a maximum discount of €50 each time it is used. In total, each person can then get €150 off. Offer ends December 25, 2022 at 11:59pm.

The salesperson is monclick-italia with 96.5% positive feedback. It is an authorized Samsung reseller. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is paid separately and costs €4.90.

The samsung galaxy buds earbuds2 allow you to make calls, have active noise cancellation via two microphones that can detect ambient noise. Each earphone weighs just five grams.

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.