The eBay offers today’s allow us to buy a few Pulse 3D headset for PS5, in black and camo, using the discount code CASA23. The total discount on the recommended price is €28.08. You can find the product at this address or via the box below.

The discount code CASA23 it is valid from 23 January to 19 February 2023, precisely until 11.59 pm. The discount is 10%, as mentioned, but only a minimum purchase of €20 can be applied. The code can be used three times for each user and a discount of no more than €100 can be applied to each use. In total, therefore, each account can get a maximum discount of €300 divided over three purchases.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 95.9% positive feedback. Payment is possible via PayPal, Visa, Mastercard, American Express and G Pay. Shipping is free and takes place in three days. The camo pattern also requires you to pay shipping (the above price already calculates discount and shipping). The Black model, on the other hand, has free shipping.

The Pulse 3D headset for PS5 are Sony’s official headphones for its current generation console. They support 3D audio, in games that include that feature.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow him to stay up to date on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Pulse 3D for PS5

This news includes an affiliate link to eBay that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.