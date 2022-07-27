The eBay offers of today offer us a discount for Sony Pulse 3D PS5 headphones. The price is € 69.90, instead of € 99.90: this is a 30% discount. You can find the product at this address.

The salesperson is monclick-italia, with 97% positive feedback. It allows the return within 14 days, paying only the return costs. Payment is accepted via PayPal, G Pay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express.

The Sony Pulse 3D headphones for PS5 support 3D audio: if the game includes this feature, it allows you to hear sounds from all directions, at 360 °, for a more immersive experience.

We also point out that the Telegram Channel dedicated to Multiplayer.it offers is available. Follow it to be always updated on the latest offers selected by our editorial staff!

Sony Pulse 3D for PS5

This news includes an eBay affiliate link that can earn a commission to Multiplayer.it.